DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night on Detroit's west side.

Police said the victim, a 50-year-old man, was riding his bike when a gray SUV struck him and kept driving.

The victim is in critical condition. A citywide advisory was issued urging residents to be cautious of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call police at 800-SPEAKUP.

