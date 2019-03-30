Detroit police searching for gunmen who shot, seriously injured man

The victim, 35, was sitting in his white Ford Focus when three vehicles pulled up, and two men approached and shot him.

DETROIT - Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Keeler and Mendota Streets.

The first armed person has been described as light-skinned black man with dreadlocks. The second armed man has been described as black. No further description was provided on the second armed man.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are described as serious.

