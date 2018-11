Detroit police honored past and present military members during its annual Veterans Day parade on Sunday.

DETROIT - Large crowds packed the Detroit Police Department's annual Veterans Day parade Sunday morning. The event was held at the American Serbian Memorial Hall in Detroit to honor past and present military members. Here are a few photos from the event.

