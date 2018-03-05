Detroit Zoo welcomes new female polar bear

DETROIT - The Detroit Zoo is welcoming a new member to their polar bear family.

The zoo announced that five-year-old Suka, a female polar bear, has arrived at the Detroit Zoo from Henry Vilas Zoo in Wisconsin.

She will be paired with Nuka, a 13-year-old male polar bear residing in the Zoo’s Arctic Ring of Life.

Female polar bear Talini, 13, who was born at the Detroit Zoo in 2004, has moved to Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo to be paired with an 8-year-old male polar bear named Siku.

Talini and Nuka had been unsuccessful in producing offspring since Nuka’s arrival in 2011.

“It’s hoped that the change of settings and partners may help these bears breed successfully,” said Dr. Randi Meyerson, deputy chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society.

Suka is currently under quarantine and separated from her new mate, but the two will soon be paired, as breeding season is underway.

