Dine-in Alamo Drafthouse movie theater coming to Detroit's Midtown in 2020

DETROIT - Detroit's Midtown is about to get a new attraction.

The hugely popular Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a dine-in, drink-in move theater, is planning to open up shop in Midtown's Cass Corridor, On Stimson Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Woodward Avenue.

The Detroit Rising Development group is behind the development in Midtown.

It's still years away -- 2020 to be exact -- but there's plenty of reasons to get excited. The theater would include nine screens.

Alamo had a location in Kalamazoo, but it recently closed. The Detroit location would be it's only Michigan location.

The theater chain currently has 24 locations operating in the United States, including in Austin, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Kansas City, New York and Phoenix.

Each Alamo Drafthouse location’s menu features burgers, pizzas, salads, snacks and desserts prepared fresh from locally sourced ingredients, not to mention a huge beer and drink menu.

Alamo theaters usually show a mix of classic films and new releases.

Alamo Drafthouse was founded in Austin, Texas by Tim and Karrie League. Their first theater at 409 Colorado Street was a hand built one screen operation that initially featured second run titles at discount rates.

