Detroit police seek public's assistance locating men allegedly responsible for 4 teens shot

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Antonio Hubbard and an unknown man, both wanted in connection with a quadruple shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.

According to authorities, Hubbard and the man entered into a residence in the 19000 block of Langholm Street. Once inside, they robbed and shot the four victims, killing one.

Anyone with information on Hubbard or the second man is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

