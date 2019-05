A construction worker is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle May 15, 2019 in Salem Township. (WDIV)

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A construction worker is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Salem Township.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a female driver hit the worker on 7 Mile Road near Pontiac Trail. The driver then hit an oncoming vehicle.

The worker was taken to a hospital. The conditions of the drivers are unknown.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.