DTE Energy: 375,000 customers without power Sunday after storms

DETROIT - Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and wind gusts in excess of 70 mph from Friday and Saturday night's storms that moved through southeast Michigan left thousands of DTE customers without power.

As of Sunday morning, DTE reported 375,000 customers are without power.

Saturday night's storm downed 1,100 power lines, making it the worst storm our region has experienced this year and one of the largest since the March 2017 wind storm, according to DTE. The company has requested assistance from 800 additional line workers in nearby states to help with restoration efforts.

The number of power outages has continuously increased since the storms started. DTE reported 360,000 customers were without power Saturday night. On Friday night, 72,000 power outages were reported by DTE.

"DTE is working to restore power to all its customers. We know how difficult it is to be without power, and we ask for our customers’ patience as our crews work around the clock until all customers are restored," the company said in a statement.

In addition to the power outages, Michigan residents have had to cope with severe weather conditions.

Firefighters are urging people to stay safe. Crews will be working around the clock to get the power restored. In the meantime, here are a few things you can do to stay safe and cool.

Drink a lot of water.

If you've lost power and don't have air conditioning, look for cooling shelters in your area.

Keep the blinds closed, and look for shady areas where you can relax.

You can also monitor outages in your area using the DTE outage app.

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

