DTE Energy: 250,000 remain without power Monday morning in SE Michigan

DETROIT - DTE Energy said 250,000 customers remained without power as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Overall, 600,000 customers were impacted by outages caused by this past weekend's storms, DTE said. The company is aiming to have 90 percent restored by end of day Tuesday, and the remainder restored by end of day Wednesday.

DTE is calling the weekend storms the "second largest storm in our company’s history."

"We appreciate everyone’s patience as our crews work 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore power," reads a statement from DTE. "More than 1,100 employees and contractors are in the field and nearly 750 workers from as far as Georgia and New York have joined our restoration efforts with additional crews arriving throughout the day today."

The company has repaired nearly half of the more than 2,000 wires downed by the severe weather that whipped through southeast Michigan over the weekend.

Another outage update from DTE is expected by 12 p.m. Monday.

How to report an outage

Customers have three ways to contact DTE when they lose power or see a downed power line:

By accessing the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smartphone or tablet

Calling 800-477-4747

Visiting DTE’s website at dteenergy.com. The app is available free of charge from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Additional information is available through the online Power Outage Map at www.dteenergy.com/outage

Important safety information

DTE wants to remind customers to exercise caution, staying at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything with which they come in contact. They are extremely dangerous. Treat every downed power line as if it were energized. Customers should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE. Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.

Storm tips:

Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside until help arrives.

Always operate generators outdoors to avoid dangerous buildup of toxic fumes.

Don’t open refrigerators or freezers more often than absolutely necessary. A closed refrigerator will stay cold for 12 hours. Kept closed, a well-filled freezer will preserve food for two days.

Turn off or unplug all appliances to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored. Leave on one light switch to indicate when power is restored.

If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should try to make alternative accommodations with family or friends.

During low-voltage conditions – when lights are dim and television pictures are smaller – shut off motor-driven appliances such as refrigerators to prevent overheating and possible damage. Sensitive electronic devices also should be unplugged.

Stay out of flooded or damp basements or other areas if water is in contact with outlets or any electrically-operated appliance. The water or moisture may serve as a conductor of electricity. This can cause serious or even fatal injury.

Assemble an emergency kit. It should include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight and candles, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a fire extinguisher, bottled water and non-perishable food.

Customers who depend on electrically powered medical equipment should ask their physician about an emergency battery back-up system. If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should develop an emergency plan that allows for alternative accommodations with family or friends.

Keep a corded or cell phone on hand because a cordless telephone needs electricity to operate. Also, customers should learn how to manually open automated garage doors.

Customers who depend on a well for drinking water need to plan ahead on how they will obtain water. Store containers of water for cooking and washing.

