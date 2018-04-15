DTE Energy outage map: Thousands of Metro Detroiters without power due to winter storm

Thousands of residents are without power due to a winter storm in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Thousands of Metro Detroit residents are without power Sunday as a winter storm passes through the area.

The DTE Energy outage map shows large outages from Monroe to Warren.

Some of the larges outages have been reported near Canton and Westland, where there are more than 5,000 customers without power.

There are also large outages around Willow Run Airport, where more than 4,000 residents don't have power. Around 2,000 customers in Romulus are also without power.

DTE Energy is reporting thousands of customers without power in Saline, Carleton and Taylor, as well as a concentrated outage between Warren and Sterling Heights.

There are scattered outages throughout Wayne and Oakland counties, covering Detroit, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Livonia, Southfield, Royal Oak and Farmington Hills.

