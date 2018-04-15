I-75 flooding in both directions near 7 Mile Road

DETROIT - I-75 is flooded in both directions between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads as a winter storm continues in Metro Detroit.

Drivers are backed up on the highway, as sections of the roadway have several inches of standing water.

Northbound I-75 is backed up between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads, as well.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route, as the flooding is causing long backups.

