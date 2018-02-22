Family desperate for clues in connection to shooting that killed beloved WMU student

DETROIT - Damond Carpenter was a standout student on the cheerleading squad at Western Michigan University who had everything going for him, until his life was cut short when he was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 22.

Now his family is grieving, and coming forward, pleading for clues in the case.

Standing in a united front, Carpenter's family members are asking for help, tips, information or anything that will help solve this case.

“It’s not a good feeling to lose a child,” Melinda Carpenter said.

Raw emotion and pain was in Melinda Carpenter’s voice Thursday. She’s the mother of Damond Carpenter.

Police said Carpenter and two of his friends were sitting inside his car at the Eastland Court Apartments on Detroit’s Eastside.

His family told Local 4 that Carpenter was home from Western Michigan University on holiday break, when someone started shooting at the car. The two friends survived. It’s a night Carpenter's family remembers like it was yesterday.

“I can’t rest. I don’t get no sleep, I can’t eat,” Melinda Carpenter said.

“This young man had a great personality, had a million dollar smile, and never had a problem with him," Wayne Reif, a friend of the family, said. "If you know something, if you saw something, if you have any ideas, any clues on how we can solve this murder, I ask that you call 1-800-SPEAK-UP."

Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward. Tips can be made anonymously.



