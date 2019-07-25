Family of man fatally beaten after crash pleads for killer to come forward

BERKLEY, Mich. - A family is pleading with a killer to turn himself in to police.

The family of Tyler Wingate, 24, a Berkley native, is mourning the loss of the young man who was fatally beaten after a car cash in Detroit. Police have identified the suspect as Lawrence James Davis, 23, who is still on the run.

Wingate's brothers and sister are speaking out and asking for justice.

“I hope by seeing my family you will turn yourself in. That way, our family can receive the justice that we deserve and the justice you deserve,” said Jason Wingate, the victim's brother.

"Please turn him in,” mother Sharlee Wingate said. “Why would you harbor someone who was so vicious and violent over an accident?”

“None of us are really holding up well at the moment. We may piece it together but deep down inside we are all truly broken,” Jason Wingate said.

Tyler Wingate's funeral is Friday. He was living in Detroit but grew up in Berkley. Currently, there are many white ribbons throughout Berkley that friends have put up to show support and wish peace for the family.

Tyler Wingate (WDIV)

Police said Wingate was killed by Davis at 1:50 a.m. Monday at the Pure Gas Station of West Davison and Livernois in Detroit.

Surveillance video shows a man approaching Wingate at the gas station after the two got into a minor car crash. Davis allegedly punches Wingate, sending him to the ground. Then Davis allegedly stomped on the young victim and left him for dead.

Lawrence James Davis, 23. (Detroit police)

Police are searching for Lawrence James Davis.

After the attack, Davis was seen fleeing the area on foot with three other men, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

Friends of Wingate started a GoFundMe page called Losing Tyler to help pay for funeral costs.

A friend of the family said Wingate played basketball and loved the outdoors. She said this is a tough time for the family and he will be missed by family and a lot of friends.

White ribbons put up to honor Tyler Wingate July 23, 2019. (WDIV)

