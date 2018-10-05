Family of teen killed in Detroit hit-and-run pleads for answers

DETROIT - A family is searching for answers months after a 15-year-old was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side.

Jerry Grasty Jr. was killed on July 21 at 10 p.m. while he was crossing the street on East Seven Mile Road and Caldwell Street.

Family said Grasty, his sister and his cousin were leaving a gas station on East Seven Mile Road when Grasty was struck by a silver vehicle, possibly a Chevy, as they approached the middle of the street.

The driver fled the scene.

Grasty was a ninth-grade student at Osborne High School in Detroit. He was the third-oldest of eight siblings.

Before his death, Grasty started a business repairing bikes, cutting grass and removing snow.

Grasty's family members came forward Friday to share their grief and ask for help in getting justice.

"He was my son, 15 years old, with a bright future," Sheilah Grasty, Jerry's mother, said.

Brianna, Jerry's sister, was inconsolable. She can't erase the memory of that night from her mind.

"I watched my brother get hit by the car, and I watched my brother lay there lifeless," she said. "Nobody tried to help him."

The family hopes the driver will come forward so they can have some closure.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit its website at 1800speakup.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.