Family pleads for answers after mother of 7 killed at Detroit's Rouge Park

Francesca Marks got caught in crossfire

By Koco McAboy - Reporter, Amber Ainsworth

DETROIT - A family is pleading for answers a month after a mother of seven was killed at Detroit's River Rouge Park.

Francesca Marks, 30, got caught in crossfire Aug. 3 during an argument over a basketball game she had nothing to do with.

"We love Frankie so much. She meant the world to us. Our life is torn apart. It's ripped apart," said Bianca Jackson, Marks' sister.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

 

