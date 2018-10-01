Family's stolen SUV used to break into Chrysler Jefferson North Assembly Plant

DETROIT - A mother of five had her car stolen Wednesday and used to break into the parking lot at the Chrysler Jefferson North Assembly Plant.

ORIGINAL STORY: New cars stolen from lot across from Chrysler Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit

The thieves dumped her car and drove off with the vehicles hot off the assembly line.

RELATED: Car thefts at Chrysler Jefferson North Assembly Plant continue despite police presence

There have been multiple incidents where thieves would steal cars and to get inside the lot.

Lolita White noticed her 2006 Dodge Durango was gone as she was getting ready for work. She and her husband Charles said they were baffled because there were no signs the thieves broke into the car.

"The key is right here," Charles White said. "And it was locked. It was locked."

The immediately called the police but were shocked when they turned on the TV the next day to realize their truck was involved in a string of car thefts.

Lolita White said you can see her car and the blanket she kept inside in Local 4's prior coverage.

Now they're missing other items that belong to their children.

"Four car seats, a brand new double stroller," Lolita White said.

The lack of these items make things even more difficult to get around, even if they can catch a ride.

"No transportation, so even when I do get transportation I can't even take it, because I don't have safety," Lolita White said. "I don't have car seats to transport my children in it."

Police informed the couple they located the car in one piece, but they couldn't get it back because it's a part of the investigation.

"We need our vehicle back," Charles White said. "My kids got to get back and forth."

Detroit Police Department said officers are now try dust that car for fingerprints. It’s all a part of an investigation, but they say they are working as quickly as they can, in order to give the family back their vehicle.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.