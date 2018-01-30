Family struggles with death of 24-year-old Detroit man hit by SUV while crossing street

DETROIT - The family of a 24-year-old Detroit man killed while trying to cross the street is still recovering from the tragedy.

Nicole Johnson is battling the pain of losing her son, Davontae Johnson.

"He was always the peacemaker," Nicole Johnson said.

Earlier this month, as Davontae Johnson tried to cross busy Plymouth Road near the Southfield Freeway, he was hit.

"He left to go to the store to get some snacks," Nicole Johnson said.

A woman driving an SUV struck Davontae Johnson. She told police she didn't see him.

"I just don't understand how you didn't see him," Nicole Johnson said. "What was she doing?"

The driver stopped at the scene, and so did others who came to Davontae Johnson's aid that night.

"I truly appreciate everyone who helped him," Nicole Johnson said.

Several hours went by before Davontae Johnson's family learned he had been severely injured. His twin kept calling his phone.

"He called maybe two times, and that's when someone from Sinai answered the phone saying he was in an accident," Nicole Johnson said.

Davontae Johnson fought hard for four days, but he died from head injuries. His mother was left to deal with emotional and financial burdens all at once.

"We're just pretty much trying to get through the burial process," Nicole Johnson said.

She said she's short on funds and wishes she had planned ahead with life insurance.

"You never think about it until something like this happens," Nicole Johnson said.

She said she hopes the service happens, and she's anxious about the outcome of the police investigation into why the driver didn't see her son on the road.

"I don't care if the person is dressed in all black," Nicole Johnson said. "What was she doing?"

Click here to donate to the family's GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.