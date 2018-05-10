Farmington Hills man accused of sexual assault in 2 cases at Tullymore Resort in mid Michigan

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. - A Farmington Hills man was arraigned on sexual assault charges Wednesday while he was awaiting trial in a another sexual assault case.

Daniel Carlson, 34, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

The charges stem from an investigation accusing Carlson of a sexual assault of an incapacitated victim in March of 2016 at the Tullymore Resort.

Carlson was taken into custody while he was on bond for a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge that allegedly also happened at the Tullymore Resort in October of 2016.

He was the manager of the resort.

Carlson posted a $125,000 bond. He is awaiting trial in the felony charges from October of 2016 and a preliminary hearing on the new felony charges from March of 2016.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office requested anyone with information to contact the Detective Division.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.