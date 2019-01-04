Father of 5 gunned down in liquor store parking lot on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - We’re learning brand-new information in the shooting of a father of five outside of a liquor store on Detroit’s east side.

ORIGINAL: Detroit man, father of 5 gunned down in liquor store parking lot

We’re told the 36-year-old victim was a regular customer at the Bottoms Up Liquor Store and was just there to buy lotto tickets.

There were several bullet holes on the door and police tape outside the front of Bottoms Up Party Store on Eight Mile Road on Friday morning, signs of a shooting that happened on Thursday night.

Local 4 was on the scene as police investigated the shooting.

“It’s a family man. He looked out for family, and that’s what that’s about,” said a family member.

Detroit police said victim was leaving the store when two suspects followed him. One of the suspects got into a fight with the victim outside in the parking lot, and the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

RELATED: Detroit police investigating fatal shooting flagged down by victims of separate shooting

“We’re hurting right now. We just lost a family member in a very tragic way,” said a family member.

The gunmen left in a black Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300 traveling southbound on Cherrylawn Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.