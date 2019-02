TAYLOR, Mich. - FBI agents are conducting some sort of raid Tuesday at Taylor City Hall, officials confirmed.

The reason for the raid has not been disclosed. Sources told Local 4 that FBI agents are removing boxes from Mayor Rick Sollars' office.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed there are agents at the Taylor City Hall. A statement is expected later in the day.

Local 4 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.