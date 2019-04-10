Federal officials say Dearborn man arrested in Syria was trained as ISIS fighter

DEARBORN, Mich. - Federal officials announced new allegations against a Dearborn man arrested in Syria last summer after he allegedly spent years with ISIS.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli is 28 years old. Last summer, he was arraigned on terrorism charges dating back to activities alleged in war-torn Syria from 2015 to 2018.

Musaibli was arrested on the battlefield and returned to the United States, officials said. Authorities didn't release any additional specifics about the case.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Musaibli went by several different aliases, according to authorities.

He is charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, possessing and discharging a machine gun in furtherance of a crime of violence and receiving military-type training from ISIS.

Local 4 went to Musaibli's home to speak with family members, but they referred us to his attorney, who we couldn't reach by phone.

"By traveling to Syria to train and fight as a member of ISIS, Mr. Musaibli fought against coalition forces, which included members of the U.S. military," FBI special agent in charge Timothy Slater said in a statement. "This case is a testament to the tireless efforts of the FBI's joint terrorism task force, which remains committed to detecting, thwarting and bringing to justice individuals like Mr. Musaibli."

Musaibli remains in federal custody and has not yet been arraigned. His next court appearance has not been scheduled, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.