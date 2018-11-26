FedEx responds after shooting at one of its facilities in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - Things are running as normal at the FedEx facility in Livonia.

Lt. Michael Shaw with the Michigan State Police said a man shot a woman in the lower part of her body at the location around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The news of the shooting hit FedEx employee Tyler Diaz hard.

“I wasn’t expecting to hear any of that or see any of you guys out here this morning. It was just a normal Monday,” said Diaz.

Shortly after the shooting the man drove off with the woman and a shotgun inside the car. Police chased the car to Westbound I-96 and Levan. During the arrest, police said a trooper fired his gun.

A spokesperson for FedEx released this statement:

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain focused on those affected by this incident and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement during their investigation.”

