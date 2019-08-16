Ferndale Mayor Dave Coulter appointed Oakland County executive

PONTIAC, Mich. - Ferndale Mayor Dave Coulter has been appointed the new Oakland County executive.

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted across party lines, 11-10.

As many people walked out of the room, Coulter took the mic and said, "We need to work together."

Coulter will have to resign as Ferndale mayor before being sworn in as Oakland County executive. He is expected to do so Monday at a special meeting.

During the meeting, a motion to remove Democrate Dave Woodward was denied. Republicans did not want to accept Woodward’s letter of resignation when it was read out loud, saying the separation agreement was signed. That motion failed as well.

