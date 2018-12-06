First case of polio-like illness AFM confirmed in Wayne County; CDC monitoring others

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan health officials have confirmed the first case of the polio-like illness acute flaccid myelitis in Wayne County.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they don't know the origin of the disease, which has paralyzed dozens of people, mostly children, around the country.

The CDC has had its eye on several potential cases in Michigan, which are being investigated. This is the first case that has been confirmed.

The case in Wayne County is a child, although the exact age and location have not been disclosed. It's not a new case, but one that has been under investigation for quite some time and was confirmed Wednesday.

Of the cases being investigated in Michigan, the ages range from 5 months to 55 years old.

As of two days ago, the CDC was reporting 134 confirmed cases of ARM in 33 states.

Officials said more cases in Michigan could be coming.

