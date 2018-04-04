Former Michigan State football players reach plea deal in sexual assault case

Former Michigan State University football players Donnie Corley Jr., Demetric Vance and Josh King have reached a plea agreement in a sexual assault case.

All three have pleaded guilty to seduction charges in exchange for the dismissal of criminal sexual conduct charges. The seduction charge is a not a sexual assault charge. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 6. The men could face up to 5 years in prison.

Their guilty pleas were accepted Wednesday morning by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in Ingham County Circuit Court.

WILX reports Vance, Corley and King will be granted sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA), which allows young adults to keep criminal convictions off their public record. All three originally faced third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges that could have landed them 15 years in prison. King also faced a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge that carried a possible life sentence.

The trio was accused of raping a woman in a bathroom during a party in January 2017 at an apartment on the East Lansing campus. They were kicked off the team during a police investigation into the incident and no longer are enrolled at the university.

