Former UAW vice president sentenced to 15 months in prison in corruption scandal

WARREN, Mich. - Disgraced former United Auto Workers Vice President Norwood Jewell was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison, but he doesn't have to report to prison until January.

Federal prosecutors said that, instead of serving the interests of UAW membership, Jewell was enjoying a lavish lifestyle funded by Fiat Chrysler.

After court, Jewell flagged down a waiting Chevrolet Equinox and ignored requests for comment. Jewell's attorney said Jewell got caught up in a culture of corruption and that he fell asleep at the switch but wasn't a ringleader. UAW members see it differently.

"I don’t buy that his hands were tied," President Mike Booth, of UAW Local 961, said.

"He’s going to do 15 months in a country club and the harm he did to our membership is irreparable," Jim Coakley, of UAW Local 961, said.

Federal prosecutors said Jewell was living it up at a Palm Springs villa, flying first class and enjoying high-end meals. At one lavish party, prosecutors said, guests were given wine bottles that had the phrase "made especially for you by UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell in the USA" on them.

"How dare you spend your money on a lavish lifestyle when that's not your money to spend," Booth said.

UAW members said they felt betrayed by the person they had elected to lead them through difficult negotiations. Some members of Local 961 traveled to Marysville to face Jewell in prison.

"This was not a victimless crime. You’re looking at the victims behind us," Coakley said.

