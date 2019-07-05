Fourth of July violence: 9 hurt, 1 killed in 9 separate Detroit shootings over 6-hour span

The scene of a fatal shooting around midnight during Fourth of July celebrations on Clarendon Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said there were nine separate shooting incidents during a six-hour span Thursday night into Friday morning while residents celebrated the Fourth of July.

The first shooting was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday and the last was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

One person was killed and nine were hospitalized, police said. One person is in critical condition.

Nine shootings were reported between 9:55 p.m. July 4 and 3:30 a.m. July 5 around Detroit. (WDIV)

Authorities don't believe all the shootings are connected.

Police have not disclosed any arrests in connection with the shootings.

Orleans Street

Police were called at 9:55 p.m. Thursday to the 19000 block of Orleans Street just west of the Grixdale neighborhood.

A 61-year-old woman was shot while outside watching fireworks, police said.

Witnesses told police this might have been a retaliation shooting after the woman's son got in a fight earlier in the day, according to authorities.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, officials said.

Police don't have any information about the shooter.

Schoenherr Street

A 21-year-old man was shot around the same time on the city's east side, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 18000 block of Schoenherr Street, according to authorities.

The man told police he and his friends were sitting at a table outside when someone starting firing shots down the alley.

Officials said the man is in critical condition.

Indiana Avenue

Shots were fired on the west side during a party a few hours later, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 16000 block of Indiana Avenue, officials said.

There was a large party in the area and someone opened fire, according to police.

A 27-year-old woman was shot. She is in temporary serious condition, medical officials said.

Heyden Street

A few minutes later, an argument led to gunfire on the city's far west side, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Heyden Street, officials said.

A 33-year-old man was at a fireworks celebration when an argument broke out, police said.

A man called some friends to help him in the argument and the friends gave him a gun, according to police.

The 33-year-old man was shot, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is stable, medical officials said.

Clarendon Street

The scene of a fatal shooting around midnight July 5 on Clarendon Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

A fifth shooting happened around midnight Thursday in the 8000 block of Clarendon Street on Detroit's west side, police said.

Two men were arguing when one man pulled out a handgun, according to authorities.

The two men struggled for the gun and shots were fired, police said. The second man was shot in the chest, back and side, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene, police said. He is described as a black man, 6 feet tall with a stocky build and a tear tattoo under his eye, according to authorities. He was wearing a white T-shirt and driving a black Pontiac G-6, police said.

Brush and Smith streets

Police at the scene of an overnight shooting during Fourth of July celebrations at the intersection of Brush and Smith streets. (WDIV)

Two people were injured in a shooting around the same time in the North End neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police were called around midnight to the intersection of Brush and Smith streets near the Bennett Playground.

A 41-year-old man told police he had been struck by a stray bullet, officials said.

A 36-year-old man told police a group of people were arguing and he was struck by a stray bullet, according to authorities.

The two men claim they don't know each other, police said. They are both stable.

Shaftsbury Avenue

Another shooting was reported a short time later on the city's northwest side, police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Shaftsbury Avenue, according to officials.

A 21-year-old man was shot, police said. He is in temporary serious condition.

His sister told police she believes the shooting was a retaliation for a fight she got in earlier in the day, according to officials.

Police said they have a limited description of the shooting suspect.

Seven Mile Road

Another shooting was called in at 2:53 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Seven Mile Road, police said.

A 25-year-old man told police someone approached him and asked "where his mans were at."

The person pulled out a gun and shot the 25-year-old, police said.

Authorities said they have a generic description of the suspected shooter.

The victim is stable, medical officials said.

Fenkell and Wyoming avenues

The ninth shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Fenkell and Wyoming avenues on the city's west side, police said.

A 29-year-old man told police he was in his car when another car pulled up. He said someone from inside the other car fired shots, striking him, officials said.

Police didn't release specifics about his condition.

