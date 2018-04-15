Frenchtown Township firefighters evacuating Grand Beach due to severe flooding

Frenchtown Township firefighters are evacuating Grand Beach because of flooding. (WDIV)

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Firefighters in Frenchtown Township are evacuating Grand Beach due to severe flooding, the fire department announced.

Officials said water is about 4 feet deep in Grand Beach due to heavy participation in Metro Detroit.

"Anyone near the beaches that is experiencing raising water levels should consider finding somewhere to go while the flooding lasts," the Frenchtown Township Fire Department posted on Facebook.

You can see pictures of the Grand Beach floowing below:

There's serious flooding on roadways throughout Monroe County. Drivers in parts of LaSalle Township are blocked due to completely flooded streets.

You can see pictures of rescue crews in LaSalle Township below:

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.