Gas main break closes intersection of 12 Mile Road, Woodward Avenue in Berkley

Crews on scene of gas leak in Berkley, Michigan. (WDIV)

BERKLEY, Mich. - Consumers officials are on the scene of a gas main break in Berkley.

Both southbound and northbound lanes of Woodward Avenue at 12 Mile Road are closed.

VIEW: Traffic map

Eastbound traffic on 12 Mile Road is being diverted into the neighborhood.

Westbound traffic on 12 Mile Road is being directed onto northbound Woodward Avenue.

The cause of the leak is under investigation and crews are working to shut off the gas.

Local businesses at the strip mall on the southeast corner of 12 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue are closed, along with the gas station on the southwest corner of 12 Mile Road and Woodward.

Public Safety officials are not evacuating residents at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.