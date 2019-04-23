Google spinoff company, Waymo, to install self-driving vehicle technology in Detroit

DETROIT - Google's spinoff company, Waymo, is setting up shop in Detroit to install its self-driving technology in Chrysler Pacificas and Jaguars.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Tuesday is a good day for the city.

"They're saying it'll be 100 to 400 jobs," Duggan said. "They're already working on the space."

The space will be the American Axle and Manufacturing plant off I-75. The company has a goal to start building driverless vehicles in two months.

"This time, this is Google and Silicon Valley that have said, 'We're the best in the world in software, but when it comes to mechanical and manufacturing, engineering to build cars, we need to be in Detroit,'" Duggan said.

Every year, more and more parts of cars become software.

Waymo is going to attract the right engineers and land more talent. University programs are adjusting to the changes.

"The industry flows where the talent is," Duggan said. "A major statement was made today in the battle between Detroit and Silicon Valley: that a tech company chose Detroit. It's a great day."

David Dowk and Dan Gilbert put the deal together while working as a team.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.