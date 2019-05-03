Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Wayne County due to flooding

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency in Wayne County after the county requested state assistance to address the aftermath of this week's heavy rainfall and flooding.

Whitmer will formally sign the declaration Friday morning, according to a release.

“I want to commend the first responders, volunteers and residents who have pulled together to respond to the devastation caused by the damaging rain and floodwaters,” said Whitmer. “The state is committed to do all it can to speed the recovery of the affected communities in Wayne County.”

The declaration allows the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts in conjunction with local agencies.

“My staff has been working with Wayne County officials since the heavy rains struck the area earlier this week,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “We will continue to partner with the county to ensure they receive the needed resources to respond and recover from this incident.”

Wayne County declared a local state of emergency Thursday evening following widespread flooding that damaged thousands of homes.

