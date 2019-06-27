Gunman barricaded inside home on Detroit's west side after shooting another man, police say

DETROIT - A gunman barricaded himself inside a home on Detroit's west side Thursday after shooting another man, police said.
The two men were inside a home at Fullerton Avenue and Santa Rose Drive around 2:35 p.m. Thursday when one of the men shot the other, according to authorities.
The shooting victim got out of the house with a graze wound, police said. He has been treated.
Officials said the shooter is still inside the home. Police believe he is alone.
