Hamtramck high schools closed Thursday due to threat of violence

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Hamtramck High School, Horizon High School and the Hamtramck High Community Center are closed Thursday after a threatening phone call Wednesday stated "tomorrow we will shoot up the school."

That's according to the Hamtramck Public Schools district, which released this statement:

"At 3:05 on Wednesday March 21, 2018 Hamtramck High School received a call stating 'tomorrow we will shoot up the school.' All evening activities for Hamtramck High, the Community Center and Horizon are cancelled for this evening March 21, 2018 as a precaution. We must take the threat seriously so Hamtramck High School, Horizon High School and the Hamtramck High Community Center will be closed on Thursday March 22, 2018. All other Hamtramck Public Schools will be open on Thursday March 22, 2018."

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald Public Schools district is closed Thursday due to a threat, and so are schools within the Oak Park School District.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.