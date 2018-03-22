Juvenile charged in connection with threat to 'shoot up' Hamtramck high school

A juvenile has been charged in connection with a threat to shoot up a Hamtramck high school. (WDIV)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A juvenile has been charged in connection with a threat that resulted in Hamtramck high schools being closed, officials said.

Hamtramck police received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a person who threatened to shoot up a high school the next day.

School officials reported the threat to Hamtramck police, and the caller was identified by investigators.

Police took the juvenile into custody without incident, officials said.

The student is charged with making a terrorist threat or false report of terrorism -- a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison or a fine of $20,000 -- and using a communication device in the commission of a felony -- a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

Hamtramck High School, Horizon High School and the Hamtramck High Community Center were closed Thursday after the threat.

Meanwhile the, Fitzgerald Public Schools district was closed Thursday due to a threat, and so were schools within the Oak Park School District.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.