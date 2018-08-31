Hazel Park man charged with homicide in connection with father's death

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Justin Jim Arbow, a 25-year-old Hazel Park resident, was arraigned Friday afternoon on a charge of felony homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY: Son in custody after father found dead in basement of Hazel Park home

Hazel Park police found the body of Jim Arbow Tuesday in the basement of his home during an investigation into a missing person report.

Justin Arbow was taken into custody Wednesday, accused of killing his father. Police believe it was a case of domestic violence between a father and son.

He is expected to return to court Sept. 11.

