Son in custody after father found dead in basement of Hazel Park home

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Hazel Park police discovered a man's body in the basement of his home during an investigation into a missing persons report.

A Hazel Park man is in custody, accused of killing his father. Hazel Park police were on the scene all night and into the morning and said it was a case of domestic violence between a father and son.

Officers arrived at the home Tuesday night after missing persons reports came in for both the father and son. That's when police discovered the battered body of Jim Abdow in the basement of his home.

"There was some blunt-force trauma to the head," Police Chief Brian Buchholz said. "We believe the weapon used was an aluminum-type chair."

Buchholz said they immediately started looking for Abdow's 25-year-old son. Gratiot County sheriff's deputies found him north of Lansing early Wednesday morning and returned him to Hazel Park police.

"We know about the father and son having some verbal altercations throughout the weekend," Buchholz said.

A neighbor, Doug Cornett, said the Abdow family was kind and cordial to him, he was saddened to hear about his neighbor's passing.

"The kid was always friendly, always throw his hand up to say hello. The mom was always concerned about her boys. Boy, if that's the case, the mother will be devastated," Cornett said.

Hazel Park police haven't had a chance to interview the son who was arrested yet, but they expect that to happen later Wednesday.

Charges or an arraignment are not likely to happen Wednesday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man found dead in basement of Hazel Park home

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.