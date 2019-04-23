HBO to highlight the District Detroit after Ilitch Holdings allegedly fails to keep promises

DETROIT - Detroit's Little Caesar's Arena apparently holds unfulfilled promises that are expected to be exposed on national television.

District Detroit was a huge neighborhood development that was supposed to accompany the arena. People who have been keeping watch on the deal said they don't see progress and actually believe there are fewer small businesses and residential areas than when it all started.

The situation is expected to be highlighted on HBO's "Real Sports" on Tuesday at 10 p.m., following a five month long investigation.

Francis Grunow, chair of the neighborhood advisory committee said Ilitch Holdings' promise of 50 blocks of commercial, retail and residential development has gone unfulfilled.

Last April, phase two of District Detroit was announced, complete with renderings, but one year later none of those six projects around LCA appear to be close to completion.

Local 4 did not receive a response from Olympia or the Ilitchs for this story.

