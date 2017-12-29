Health department confirms hepatitis A case in Monroe Tim Hortons worker

MONROE, Mich. - The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed a second case of hepatitis A in a food worker.

Anyone who consumed food or beverages at the Tim Hortons at 404 South Monroe St. in Monroe from Dec. 10-28 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills and yellow skin and eyes.

The health department is working to vaccinate all employees and determine if there are any other cases. The employee is not working.

To help prevent the spread of hepatitis A, always wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom or changing a diaper. Also, wash your hands during food preparation and before eating.

Additionally, avoid eating undercooked or raw shellfish, don't prepare food for others if you are sick and get a hepatitis A vaccine.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.