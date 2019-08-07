Hear from the homeowner who fought off two armed men breaking into his Ypsilanti home

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Local 4 spoke with an Ypsilanti homeowner who fought off two young men trying to break into his home with guns.

"It really hit me as soon as I looked through the peephole: 'Woah, this is really happening,'" Anthony Richmond said.

Two men who broke into a home in Ypsilanti on Aug. 7, 2019. (WDIV)

In seconds, two young men carrying guns kicked their way through Richmond's front door and into his home. The encounter was caught on his doorbell camera.

"I won't forget the 'boom, boom, boom,'" Richmond said.

He said the sounds of his door being kicked in and everything that happened will stay with him.

The men arrived at his home around 2 a.m. Wednesday and didn't notice the bright lights of his doorbell camera, Richmond said.

"I run to the front door and I see these two guys -- one that had a black bandanna on his face and another one that just had a black hoodie on," Richmond said.

Ypsilanti homeowner Anthony Richmond (WDIV)

Seconds later, the door broke open, he said.

"When they came in, I pushed them," Richmond said. "When I pushed them, I closed the screen door first. Then, they were trying to come back in. I closed this main door."

A man pointing a gun through the door of an Ypsilanti home on Aug. 7, 2019. (WDIV)

The doorbell camera captured audio of one of the young men telling the other, "Don't fight it."

"The young man with the black hoodie -- he had a gun up like this at the door," Richmond said. "By that time I just bent down, like this."

Once the men were gone, Richmond looked at the rest of his surveillance video and found out the two had been casing his home, walking around the outside before trying to break in.

An armed man who kicked his way into an Ypsilanti home on Aug. 7, 2019. (WDIV)

He said his sense of security is shaken, and he's wondering why he was targeted.

"I just don't understand what made them do that to me, because I've never hurt anybody in any shape or form," Richmond said.

Richmond said he doesn't have any problems with anyone. He said he lives at the home with his girlfriend.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the video is asked to call Ypsilanti police at 734-483-9510 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

You can watch Nick Monacelli's noon story below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.