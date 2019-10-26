Inspector general questions credibility, integrity of Detroit officials

DETROIT - Inspector General Ellen Ha has strong words regarding restoring integrity to Detroit.

"Democracy is based on public trust which demands transparency from those who govern and serve the public," she said. " Building trust takes great effort and time, while losing trust takes little in effort or time."

This letter comes after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's chief of staff was accused of ordering employees to delete emails related to an investigation into the city's support of the nonprofit organization Make Your Date.

The Office of Inspector General found Alexis Wiley, the mayor's chief of staff, ordered certain employees in the Office of Development and Grants to delete emails related to Make Your Date, according to the report.

"The OIG currently has several published reports which calls for measured discipline against certain employees," Ha said in the letter. "While we are mindful of management's reluctance to discipline hard-working employees who may have meant well, when discipline does not match the wrong-doings, it can easily be viewed as favoritism."

