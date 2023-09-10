Hear from employee who says kids at psychiatric hospital weren’t allowed outside for months

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Local 4 spoke with an employee from a psychiatric hospital who revealed major concerns about the care being given to its children.

The children were patients at the state-run Hawthorn Center in Northville Township, but have been moved while the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services builds a new psychiatric hospital on the Hawthorn site.

On Dec. 21, 2022, the Hawthorn Center held an unannounced active shooter drill. Parents, and most of the staff, were not told that drill would be conducted. Many people inside the center said they were terrified when an announcement came on the loudspeaker that active shooters were on the premises.

Even police had not been notified that a drill was taking place. Lawsuits have been filed against the center, and records show at least 13 patients have broken out of the center over the last three and a half years.

The children were moved to the Walter Reuther in June. An employee reached out to Local 4 with concerns about how the children are being treated there.

“Someone has to stand up for what’s right. They have lost their mission plan, which is to help these kids and adults increase their management of stress levels and depression. They’ve forgotten it’s a healthcare facility and not a correctional facility,” Christal Bonner said.

Bonner is a teacher inside the Walter Reuther. They said the children have not been allowed outside to get some fresh air for months.

“The reason is because they don’t want the adult patients looking at the younger patients outside in the courtyard area,” Bonner said.

Bonner said the children have been stuck inside the hospital since June 27. Local 4 also obtained photos of the classrooms that showed the windows covered up.

“There’s a view of some flat dark brown paper bag like plastic or film on my window where they can only see like about 12 inches on the very top,” Bonner said.

Local 4′s Karen Drew sent an email to state officials to ask why the children have not been outside and why the windows are covered. The state blamed “supply chain issues for fencing” causing “delays in completing a new courtyard” as the reason the children could not go outside.

Just hours after that email was sent, “youth patients were able to get outside as of today.”

State officials addressed the issue of the windows being covered up. They said a reflective glaze was supposed to be installed so patients can’t see inside the rooms. They said that is common practice. Again, the state blamed “supply chain issues” and said while they wait for the glaze they temporarily covered the windows.

Q-and-A with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin

Karen Drew: “How long was the plan in place to move the children from Hawthorne to Walter Reuther? I know the plan was in place for a long time - do you have a date?”

Lynn Sutfin: “It was announced staff and patients currently being cared for at Hawthorn Center would be moved to a separate unit at Walter P. Reuther Psychiatric Hospital to allow for the demolition of the current Hawthorn facility in April 2023. All patients and staff were moved to Walter Reuther as of June 28, 2023.”

Karen Drew: “And how long do you plan on keeping the kids at Walter Reuther – how long will it take to make changes at Hawthorne?”

Lynn Sutfin: “Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is building a new psychiatric hospital on the Hawthorn site. The new hospital is being made possible by a $325 million FY23 budget allocation by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the legislature. It will care for patients currently served at both Hawthorn Center and Walter P. Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland. During construction of the new facility in Northville Township, staff and patients currently being cared for at Hawthorn Center have been moved to a separate unit at Walter P. Reuther Psychiatric Hospital to allow for the demolition of the current Hawthorn facility. A news release issued on April 17, 2023, contains additional information - New state psychiatric hospital to be built on existing Hawthorn Center location in Northville Township (michigan.gov)”

Karen Drew: “When do you expect the glaze to be back in supply for the windows?”

Lynn Sutfin: “It is taking up to four weeks for materials plus installation time for application of window glaze/tinting on the inside of the building. As patients have been able to remove this internal application, bids are being sought for window glaze/tinting that will be installed on the outside of the building.”

Karen Drew: “How often are the kids allowed outside?”

Lynn Sutfin: “The schedule for the outdoor area provides approximately 48 hours per week for use by youth patients and includes time every morning and afternoon and most of the day on Saturdays and Sundays. Opportunities to be outdoors during those hours are based on patient treatment and educational schedules.”