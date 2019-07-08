Jack White to play acoustic show at Third Man Records in Detroit's Midtown on Tuesday

Detroit's Jack White will play an intimate acoustic show with Brendan Benson at Third Man Records in Detroit's Midtown on Tuesday night.
Here's the info from Third Man Records:
Tuesday, July 9th, 8pm Jack White & Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs will play an intimate acoustic show at Third Man Records Cass Corridor. These extremely limited tickets will cost $3 for Vault members and $40 for general public each and are available beginning at 12pm EST TODAY (7/8) via the Detroit ticketing page on our website.
A special allotment of tickets at a special price will be set aside for Vault members and will be available for purchase on the Vault Novelties online store. Customers are eligible to purchase a maximum of two tickets to this show, while supplies last.
Entrance will be admitted by will call only with a valid ID required on the day of the show. No physical tickets will be issued. This show is All Ages.
Advance tickets are $40. More info here.
