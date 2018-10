Jefferson North Assembly lot targeted by thieves again; police searching for them

A vehicle overturned during an attempted theft Oct. 24, 2018 at a lot near Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Thieves attempted to target Chrysler’s Jefferson North Assembly Plant early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the lot on Conner Street and Kercheval Avenue on Detroit’s east side. The vehicle involved overturned during the attempted theft. Police believe several people were involved.

No arrests have been made.

Jefferson North Assembly has been hit by thieves multiple times this year. Several people have been arrested in those cases.

