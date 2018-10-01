Man, 2 juveniles charged with stealing cars from Detroit lot near Jefferson North Assembly Plant

DETROIT - A man and two juveniles have been charged in connection with the car thefts from a lot near the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Cortez Peterson, 26, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested in connection with the thefts.

The three are accused of stealing 2019 Chrysler vehicles from a lot in the 12500 block of Kercheval Avenue, police said.

Officials said Kercheval was found in possession of a stolen 2019 Chrysler vehicle. He is accused of resisting police arrest.

Peterson is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Peterson was arraigned Saturday in Romulus and is being held on $2,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 9, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 16.

The teenagers were arrested Friday in connection with the thefts, police said.

They have been charged as juveniles with seven counts of larceny over $20,000, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer and malicious destruction of property worth $1,000 to $20,000.

The teens are being held on $25,000 bail. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

