Officials were able to contain a fire on Fighting Island in LaSalle, Ontario that started Saturday night.

Fighting Island is just east of Grosse Ile. Flames could be seen towering over Fighting Island. Fire officials in LaSalle, Ontario said the fire started at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and continued until 3 a.m. Sunday. The fire spread due to strong winds.

There were no reported injuries or buildings damaged by the fire.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.