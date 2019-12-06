HAVEN: Live without fear

PONTIAC, Mich. – This morning for Your Neighborhood, we head to Oakland County and go inside a building that is helping victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault heal. Inside the walls of the building is a haven for men, women and children. In fact that's the name of the non-profit based in Pontiac.

"HAVEN is the only agency in Oakland County that provides comprehensive services for sexual assault and intimate partner violent survivors," said HAVEN development manager, Jasmine Valentine.

HAVEN is a place for victims to start a new life if needed and feel safe.

"A lot of people know us for our residential program but we also provide a multitude of services that are under one roof here at this facility," Jasmine explained.

HAVEN has a number of programs for its clients like the 24 hour shelter and residential program but they also provide counseling services, social action to support victims through the legal system, a safe therapeutic assault response team to provide exams and emotional support for sexual assault victims as well as other support groups for domestic abuse survivors and assistance with personal protection orders. Right now, HAVEN is gearing up for its gift giveaway. Their storage room is overflowing with items that will be given to its many clients now in the holiday season. Their volunteers will sort the items into a store of sorts where clients can go and pick out items for their family members all for free. Watching their clients faces in spite of their current situation is priceless.

"It's amazing,” said Jasmine. “To think that we again are a part of that movement and to have helped them essentially start a new life and to know that although this has happened to you it's a piece of you but that doesn't definite who you are. To know that they can walk out of here and the world is a lot more brighter and to know that the confidence and the empowerment they have inside makes them feel great."

HAVEN'S programming services up to 30,000 people every year. When calls come in from clients needing help, the main goal is safety with an overall goal of helping victims heal.

"We support you. We believe you and we're here to uplift you in any way," said Jasmine.

And thanks to donations from the community HAVEN continues to provide emergency services to people in your neighborhood. Most importantly, if you are the victim of domestic abuse or sexual assault please call the haven 24 hour crisis support line at 248-334-1274.

For more information on HAVEN please visit: https://www.haven-oakland.org/