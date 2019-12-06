Man arrested for breaking into parked vehicles in Canton

CANTON, Mich. – On Wednesday Canton officers arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of breaking into parked vehicles.

Police have been investigating the recent increase in thefts from vehicles in the Geddes and Beck roads area after a resident reported suspicious behavior that was captured on home security cameras.

The officers searched the area with the assistance of a K-9 team from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, which led to the arrest of the man. During the investigation, police officers also located a stolen vehicle parked in the area.

The man is currently being held in police custody pending case review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.