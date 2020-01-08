Lake Angelus police chief pleads guilty to drunk driving

LAKE ANGELUS, Mich. – The Lake Angelus police chief has pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

Chief Michael Farley was stopped in Keego Harbor back in November on the suspicion of drunk driving. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

He pleaded guilty Monday to impared driving charges and was sentenced to one year of probation.

“It is my intention to take full responsibility for my actions. I have dedicated my entire career to enforcing the law,” Farley said in a statement after his arrest. “I know that I am not above the law. That said, I am also not beneath the law. There is in our system of law a process that I must now go through in order to receive due process under the law."

In December, Farley received a vote of confidence from City Council at the body’s meeting.