Oakland University becomes first D-1 school to add varsity esports team

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland University added a brand new varsity sport, or esport, making Oakland the first division one school in the state to do it.

Gamers will make up the first esports roster to start competing in three sports in the fall of 2020. It’ll cost the university about $100,000 to set the program up and the idea of potential revenue is intriguing.

