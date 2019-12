COMMERCE TWP., Mich. – A police investigation is underway after a teen was shot early Friday morning in Commerce Township.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Woodvale, which is in the area of 14 Mile and Welch.

Few other details are being released, but sources told Local 4 the teen was shot in the leg.

